Court Docs: Pueblo County jail deputy’s arrest linked to domestic violence allegations

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents reveal the arrest of a Pueblo County Jail deputy is tied with domestic violence allegations.

Donald Teschner, 38, faces a misdemeanor harassment charge that includes a domestic violence enhancer. He's currently on administrative leave with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the affidavit, the victim called the Pueblo Police Department's dispatch and said she had gotten into a fight with Teschner. The victim, who was romantically linked to Teschner, told police she was trying to leave in a truck when Teschner "punched her in the face."

When investigators arrived at the scene, the victim told investigators she and Teschner were driving when he jumped out of the vehicle. An officer reportedly briefly stopped and Teschner left the area and she drove home. She then returned to the area to try and get Teschner to get back in the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Teschner got into her vehicle and struck her "multiple times in the face." The victim said Teschner used a closed fist to hit her. The affidavit notes the victim had a red mark under her eye consistent with being struck.

In the affidavit, Teschner reportedly admitted to being in a "verbal altercation" with the victim before getting out of her vehicle the first time. Teschner claimed while walking he challenged someone in a vehicle to a fight. That person got out and the two got into a physical altercation. That person left in a vehicle, the vehicle came back, and another person got out and fought Teschner.

At that point, Teschner claimed he fell asleep. In the affidavit, Teschner said when he woke up he tried going into a home where the officers were dispatched at but found was locked out. When he tried contacting the victim, Teschner claimed the victim said she was calling the police.

When officers spoke to the victim about this, the affidavit states police were shown a security camera of Teschner at the victim's home asking to be let in.

According to the affidavit, Teschner allegedly told the victim "if you don't want me you don't deserve to have me and I'm going to show you that I don't deserve to be here." The victim told police she believed Teschner was a danger to himself and that's when she contacted the police.

When police told the victim they were going to arrest Teschner, the affidavit states the victim became upset and said she wanted to "call this off." She told investigators she believed Teschner would "kill himself when he leaves the county jail."

The affidavit states the victim told police that she "doesn't care if he has to beat on me a million times, I will help my man mentally get the help he needs."

However, investigators informed the victim that domestic violence was a mandatory arrest in Colorado. At that point, the affidavit states the victim no longer wanted to speak with the police.

Teschner was released from jail Tuesday on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

According to court records, he was convicted of possession of a gun while drunk in 2019. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation in that incident.

Teschner is due in court on December 28.