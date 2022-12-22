Flights canceled at Colorado Springs Airport during busiest holiday travel period

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a peak travel day at the Colorado Springs Airport but the weather may impact your flights on Thursday. According to airport officials, Thursday, Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 is considered to be the busiest travel period during the holiday season.

At 6:15 a.m., Colorado Springs Airport reported 34 flights were scheduled on Thursday morning. Three of those flights were canceled and one was delayed.

Around 60,000 people are expected to go through security, airport officials said.

Colorado Springs Airport works closely with the National Weather Service and Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management to prepare for all types of weather conditions.

Airport officials said passenger safety is their number one priority. Before the storm, Colorado Springs Airport has been making sure all equipment is working properly.

"We do have a snow team on alert and prepared for any moisture that might affect the airfield and get ahead of that and to insure that the airfield remains safe as well," said Dana Schield with Colorado Springs Airport.

For those who plan on flying out of Denver, more than 30 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, just before 6:15 a.m.

Check your flight status for Colorado Springs Airport here.