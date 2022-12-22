Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 7:23 AM
Published 6:57 AM

Flights canceled at Colorado Springs Airport during busiest holiday travel period

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a peak travel day at the Colorado Springs Airport but the weather may impact your flights on Thursday. According to airport officials, Thursday, Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 is considered to be the busiest travel period during the holiday season.

At 6:15 a.m., Colorado Springs Airport reported 34 flights were scheduled on Thursday morning. Three of those flights were canceled and one was delayed.

Around 60,000 people are expected to go through security, airport officials said.

Colorado Springs Airport works closely with the National Weather Service and Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management to prepare for all types of weather conditions.

Airport officials said passenger safety is their number one priority. Before the storm, Colorado Springs Airport has been making sure all equipment is working properly.

"We do have a snow team on alert and prepared for any moisture that might affect the airfield and get ahead of that and to insure that the airfield remains safe as well," said Dana Schield with Colorado Springs Airport.

For those who plan on flying out of Denver, more than 30 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport, just before 6:15 a.m.

Check your flight status for Colorado Springs Airport here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Gruenling

Jessica is a reporter for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content