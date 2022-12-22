Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31

DENVER (KRDO) -- For more than three decades, the Denver Zoo has transformed its 80-acre campus into Colorado's wildest winter wonderland known as Zoo Lights presented by Your Front Range Toyota Stores. However, several features in the attraction contain flashing lights and active seasonal music which can overwhelm guests with autism and sensory processing disorders (SPD).

This year, Denver Zoo is offering a special experience to accommodate those guests, according to zoo officials. It's called Zoo Lights: Low-Sensory Night presented by Union Pacific Railroad.

The Denver Zoo will host Zoo Lights: Low-Sensory Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Denver Zoo

“Zoo Lights is an annual tradition for countless Colorado families, but we recognize that Zoo Lights and other holiday festivities around town aren’t accessible or enjoyable for those with autism or SPD,” said Amber Christopher, Chief Operating Officer for Denver Zoo. “We’re proud to create a special experience for those individuals and their families, and make Zoo Lights more inclusive of the neurodiverse.”

Zoo officials said the experience offers a number of SPD-friendly accommodations in collaboration with external partners with SPD expertise, but without some features that may be triggering to guests:

Capped attendance at a lower number to preserve personal space.

Quiet rooms throughout the zoo's campus to provide respite from stimulation.

Dramatically reduced movement (including strobing, flashing, and blinking) effects.

Free sensory kits are available for checkout (first-come, first-served basis).

The Denver Zoo Railroad will be closed because the whistle on the attraction cannot be turned off for safety.

Special maps will be provided to help guests navigate the zoo's campus, know what to expect, and what to avoid if guests need to be in areas where stimuli cannot be reduced.

"Union Pacific is proud to continue our partnership with the Denver Zoo, providing families a unique experience to enjoy the holidays," said Nathan Anderson, senior director for public affairs at Union Pacific Railroad. “The low-sensory New Year’s Eve program will allow families normally unable to attend events like this a new opportunity to enjoy the Zoo. Expanding access is a key component of Union Pacific’s diversity and inclusion initiative.”

Zoo Lights: Low-Sensory Night tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets are limited and only available online for purchase. Guests are encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible because the event is expected to sell out.

You can purchase tickets for the Zoo Lights: Low-Sensory Night here.