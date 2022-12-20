Officials say Sunshine Wildland Fire now at 40% containment

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials have released an update on the Sunshine Wildland Fire burning in Boulder County.

Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported crews responding to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Dr., just before 2 p.m.

Around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff's office issued an emergency evacuation order due to the structure fire becoming a wildfire.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management provided an update on the Sunshine Wildland Fire, just after 9:15 a.m.

According to fire management, there was little to no growth of the fire overnight. Officials said the fire is now at 40% containment. An update on the size of the fire will be released after a flyover is conducted. As of Tuesday morning, 60 firefighters are working on the Sunshine Wildland Fire. Winds are expected to be light which should help firefighters throughout the day in Boulder County on Tuesday.