Sunshine Wildland Fire forces evacuations in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning in Boulder County has forced evacuations Monday afternoon.

At 1:54 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported crews were responding to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive.

Mountain View Fire Rescue

By 2:15 p.m., the BCSO issued an emergency evacuation order due to the structure fire becoming a wildfire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Dr.

Below is a map of the evacuation order as of 3 p.m.

BCSO

Click here for more information on the evacuation order.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation for the Sunshine Wildland Fire. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is also open and ready for small/companion animals.

According to our Denver news partners, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers were evacuating visitors from trails on Mount Sanitas. Anyone hiking in the Mt. Sanitas area was asked to leave immediately.

9News reports winds in that area were gusting between 40 and 45 mph near the site of the fire, with a very dry air mass in place. However, winds are expected to start subsiding around 5 p.m. with calmer gusts expected Monday night.

This is a developing story.