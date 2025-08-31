Skip to Content
The Coroner's Secret Room

Department of Insurance seeking people who had pre-need funeral contract with Davis Mortuary

Top down view of the Davis Mortuary building.
Published 4:21 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - While the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and local partners continue their criminal investigation into the Davis Mortuary, another state agency is just beginning.

The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) is seeking to determine the total potential impacts on pre-need funeral contracts that individuals had with the Davis Mortuary.

The DOI is asking consumers who believe they had a pre-need funeral contract impacted by the investigation to contact them.

If you believe you are impacted or have questions, you can file a form online on the DOI website.

Article Topic Follows: The Coroner's Secret Room

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

