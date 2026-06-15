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Styx el canino policial del Condado El Paso recibe un reconocimiento por sus acciones

EPC Sheriff's Office
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Published 1:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un canino policial de Colorado Springs, esta recibiendo el reconocimiento necesario luego de que ayudo a detener a un sospechoso de violencia domestica en el Condado El Paso. 

 El Departamento del Alguacil del Condado El Paso, llego a la vivienda ubicada en la zona, Solace Pond, la semana pasada. Ahí, encontraron al sospechoso, William Davis, dentro de la vivienda Pony Gulch Way.

Los diputados, consideraron que Davis estaba armado y era peligroso, por lo tanto ellos, llenaron la escena con diputados y le pidieron al hombre que saliera. Pero cuando no lo hizo, es cuando le información a Davis, que el canino Styx iba a ingresar a la vivienda. Ahí fue cuando el hombre decidió salir. Él ahora enfrenta cargos en su contra por robo, asalto y estrangulación de una persona. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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