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Noticias Locales

Precio del petróleo disminuye antes de la temporada de viajes del verano

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Updated
today at 3:32 PM
Published 3:19 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)-- El precio del petroleo ya comenzó a bajar Brent Crude es la compañía internacional que califica el petróleo y esta semana casi bajo un 4 por ciento en su precio de petróleo.

Lo cual es casi 8 dólares de disminución por cada barril de petroleo. Según, desde el domingo, 14 de Junio esto viene justo antes, de la temporada de vacaciones del verano.  

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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