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Nueva ley pide más seguridad para los reos: Evitando abuso sexual dentro de las cárceles

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Published 1:06 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Hay una nueva ley en Colorado que tiene como meta proteger los reos y reas de abuso sexual dentro de las cárceles.

Esta nueva póliza viene luego de que el comandante de la cárcel en el condado Plata, Edward Aber, fuera acusado de ver las grabaciones de las mujeres mientras se desvestían durante el proceso de desnudarse por temas de seguridad. Viendo estos videos miles de veces. 

Esta nueva ley ahora limita el número de personas que puedan ver esos videos y quienes puedan participan en esa rutina. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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