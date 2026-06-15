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Noticias Locales

Caso bajo investigación: Bomberos de Colorado Springs chocan contra un autobús

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Published 12:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Telemundo Sur Colorado recibió una actualización sobre el choque automovilístico que ocurrió el sábado entre un autobús y un camion de bomberos.  

Cuatro bomberos y cinco pasajeros del autobús fueron trasladados a un hospital cercano. El incidente ocurrió entre Tejon y Bijou en el centro de Colorado Springs. Lideres con el Departamento de Bomberos de Colorado Springs, dicen que los bomberos estaban respondiendo a una llamada de una sobredosis, cuando el choque ocurrió. 

Al principio, teníamos entendido que los bomberos, impactaron al autobús. Pero ahora, un reporte menciona que el autobús impactó a los bomberos.    

Las lesiones de los bomberos y pasajeros aun no han sido realizadas, pero la policía dice que ninguna de las heridas perjudican la vida de las víctimas. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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