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Captado en cámara: Furia tras el volante

<i>Shutterstock</i><br/>Police officers convey less warmth and respect in their voices when talking to Black drivers than they do with White drivers
Shutterstock
<i>Shutterstock</i><br/>Police officers convey less warmth and respect in their voices when talking to Black drivers than they do with White drivers
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Published 3:09 PM

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nos vamos hacia la interestatal 70 luego de que la policía de Wheat Ridge compartiera un mensaje por las redes sociales, sobre un incidente de furia tras el volante. En el video pueden ver como ocurrió cerca de la I-70 al oeste de la avenida 32. 

Donde dos conductores estaban intercambiando dentro de los carriles viales, e incluso, de la nada frenando de forma imprudente. Después, uno de los conductores, sale de su auto y comienza a gritarle al otro conductor. 

La policía de Wheat Ridge menciona que cada conductor admitió a ser responsable por sus actos, y que esta situación pudiera a ver sido evitada. Ambos recibieron una multa por conducir de una forma imprudente. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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