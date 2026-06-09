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Una familia exige justicia por la muerte de su madre y esposa

Jennifer Hooper surrounded by her family.
KRDO
Jennifer Hooper surrounded by her family.
By
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Published 3:49 PM

Una familia ahora exige justicia por su madre y esposa quien fue asesinada al principios del año. Jennifer Hooper murió luego de que un menor de 16 años la impactara en su auto. El choque que ocurrió en la bulevar Powers causo la muerte de Hooper. Según, correos electrónicos que vinieron de la Oficina del Fiscal del Distrito los fiscales están considerando un acuerdo, El cual dejaría que el menor de edad no pasará tiempo tras las rejas. 

KRDO13 y Telemundo Sur Colorado, tuvo comunicación con el Fiscal del Distrito y nos enteramos que si el menor se declara culpable por el caso de manejar de una forma imprudente, entonces, 

El Fiscal del Distrito solo espera ponerlo bajo libertad condicional por dos años. Por lo tanto, ahora la familia de Jennifer esta pidiendo justicia Ya que esta reacción y el posible acuerdo es un insulto para ellos. Enseñándoles que la muerte de su esposa y madre no vale la pena y no debe tener consecuencias. 

La familia ahora le esta pidiendo la ayuda de la comunidad. Si usted vio o fue parte del incidente que ocurrió ese 27 de diciembre en la bulevar Powers favor de contactar a la Oficina del Fiscal del Distrito con esos detalles.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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