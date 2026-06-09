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Noticias Locales

Entrenador local de hockey enfrenta acusaciones por presuntamente asaltar a estudiantes

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
By
Published 3:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Tenemos nueva información sobre un caso de acoso que tiene que ver con un entrenador de hockey acusado de asaltar sexualmente a varias víctimas menores de edad.

El sospechoso es un hombre que vive aquí y trabaja en el Condado Douglas. Rory Mushlin fue arrestado después de que varias víctimas comenzaron a salir a la luz.  

Según, documentos del arresto, el agregaba a varias víctimas en snapchat sin que sus padres de dieran cuenta. Las víctimas después, recibían varios regalos, o les ofrecía IR a comer, o hasta ir a los partidos de  avalanche. Después de que se ganaba la confianza de estos menores, entonces las cosas, se convertían "raras" como según describen los adolescentes. 

 La policia dice que Mushlin admitio a mandar pornografía y que mando otras fotos desnudo, pero que nunca toco a los menores de edad de una forma inapropiada. 

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Andrea Herrera

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