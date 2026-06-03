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Noticias Locales

Disminuye el número de indigentes en Colorado Springs

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Published 3:30 PM

 COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nueva información demuestra que en Colorado Springs existe una alarmante tendencia de personas sin hogar pero si estamos viendo algunas soluciones. The Pikes Peak Continuum of Care pública datos cada año.

Ellos mencionan que el numero de indigentes ha disminuido entre el 25 de enero al 28, se reporto que el número de personas sin hogar a disminuido por un 19 por ciento, en comparación al año pasado.

Y aunque eso sé escuche bien, aún hay 1,413 personas sin hogar en Colorado Springs, algo peligroso en Colorado especialmente con las bajas temperaturas que ocurren durante el año. Una nota positiva que sí existe es que con el incremento de centros de alivio las personas no tiene que quedarse afuera durante las tormentas frías. Pero la ciudad aún sigue buscando soluciones de largo plazo para esta epidemia. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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