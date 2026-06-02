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Noticias Locales

Tormentas de granizo al norte de Colorado

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Updated
today at 3:15 PM
Published 2:54 PM

AURORA, Colo. (KTLO)--El lunes, vimos granizo en algunas partes de Colorado Springs y más al norte de la región en partes de Aurora vimos tanto granizo que una excavadora tuvo que ayudar a levantar granizo en el area. 

La tormenta fue tan intensa que causo docenas de retrasos y cancelaciones en el aeropuerto Internacional de Denver.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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