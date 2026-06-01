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Tina Peters libre tras servir 19 meses tras las rejas

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Published 3:08 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- La antigua empleada de registro del Condado Mesa, Tina Peters fue liberada de prisión el lunes, primero de junio. Recordemos que ella fue convicta de 7 delitos luego que dejo a un hombre que no tenia autoridad del gobierno, ingresar a un sistema electrónico que tenia información de las elecciones durante las elecciones presidenciales del 2020. 

El Gobernador, Jared Polis, dijo el mes pasado que la sentencia que le habían dando a Peters era demasiado larga y cruel. Una declaración que muchos demócratas no creen es cierto. Peters paso 19 meses de su original sentencia dentro de el departamento de correcciones en Pueblo.

Una prisión de seguridad solo para mujeres. El departamento de correcciones confirmaron que justo antes de las 8:30 de la mañana ella fue liberada. Entre los últimos años, Tina Peter ha sido una de las personas que ha apoyado al presidente Donald Trump. Personas la describen como una aliada. Por lo que unos creen estaba peleando contra la supuesta corrupción que ocurrió durante las elecciones del 2020. 

Peters fue sentencia a 9 años a prisión, pero el Gobernador Polis redujo la sentencia a 4 años, el mes pasado. Hoy ella fue liberada, un movimiento que causó mucha controversia. Ella aún tiene en su record un delito grave y tendremos que ver y aprender más sobre su libertad condicional.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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