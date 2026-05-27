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Nuevos detalles sobre el caso de homicidio: Mujer fue hallada dentro de un hotel sin vida

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Updated
today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Nuevos detalles del caso de homicidio en Colorado Springs la policía dice que ellos arrestaron a Timothy O'Brien de 60 años el lunes por sospecha de matar a Lauren Jensen-Green de 65 años.

Ella fue encontrada en un hotel el miércoles, 20 de mayo, en la avenida Nevada al sur de la ciudad.

La policía confirmo que él ha sido acusado de homicidio en el primer grado y tiene su primera apariencia el 3 de junio. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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