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Noticias Locales

Hombre muere luego de ser baleado por un sujeto que lo acuso de vender drogas y armas de fuego

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Updated
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Empezamos con nuevos detalles sobre un caso horrendo que ocurrió en un vecindario al oeste de Colorado Springs. Ocurrió por un argumento entre dos vecinos. Timothy Arvidson de 64 años ha sido arrestado por homicidio . 

Esto después de que los policías, hubieran mencionado que el mato a un hombre quien murió en una gasolinera 7 Eleven el domingo. La discusión ocurrió cerca de Gold Hill mesa en una comunidad privada. Cuando Robert Dougher de 43 años fue disparado antes de que su amigo lo metiera a su auto para llevarlos al hospital pero su amigo ni lleno a una milla cuando vio que él estaba perdiendo consciencia y paro en un 7 Eleven.

Robert, lamentablemente murió en el estacionamiento de la gasolinera.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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