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Diputados del Condado Teller declaran que las personas indocumentadas están incrementando el crimen en la zona

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Published 4:22 PM

CONDADO TELLER, Colo. (KTLO)--El alguacil del Condado Teller quiere asegurarse que las personas entiendan que no todas las personas que van a Teller son criminales y espera que los turistas aún quieran visitar.

El jefe del Departamento del Alguacil, Jason Mikesell dijo que él no tiene tolerancia para todas aquellas personas que están cometiendo crimines y que no quiere que los inmigrantes indocumentados piensen que pueden participar en crimines y no tener consecuencias por sus acciones ilegales, en propiedad Federal.

Durante la conferencia de prensa, él demostró un video donde demuestra a personas en vehículos, con banderas de Venezuela, disparando una pistola AR-15. Sin embargo, si menciono que no hay evidencia que estas personas sean indocumentadas o de qué personas indocumentadas hayan sido detenidas. 

Según, Mikesell, personas podrán ver a más diputados alrededor de las zonas forestales durante el fin de semana festivo, especialmente al sur de Meadows Campground. Los diputados del condado teller creen que no solo son las personas de diferentes condados que vienen a causar los problemas. Pero ellos creen que son las personas indocumentadas tambien.

Ellos declaran que no solo van a ir detrás de estas personas por las banderas, pero por las actividades criminales en las que han participado.

Cuando KRDO 13 y Telemundo Sur Colorado le pregunto a Mikesell si anteriormente han arrestado a personas indocumentadas en el bosque dijo que no, zero.

Y cuando le preguntamos si hay evidencia que pudiera apoyar la declaración, de que estas personas son indocumentadas, él nos dijo que teníamos que contactarnos con ICE. Nosotros, nos contactamos con ICE y ellos nos pidieron contactar al servicio forestal.

Aun no hemos escuchado nada de ellos. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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