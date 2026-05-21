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Noticias Locales

Tiroteo en Monument deja a varios sospechosos tras las rejas

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Published 3:05 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tenemos una actualización sobre el caso de tiroteo que ocurrió en Monument el sábado cerca de Dawson Creek Drive, luego de que alguien reportó que aproximadamente 15 balas fueron disparadas hacia una vivienda y un vehículo. La policía llego al local y determinaron que nadie resulto herido en el incidente. Las unidades del Departamento de policía de Colorado Springs al momento esta ayudando a asistir con la investigación. 

Ese mismo día CSPD arresto a 3 sospechosos después la policía de Monument encontró a otro sospechoso. El 18 de mayo, nueva evidencia ayudo a encontrar al ultimo sospechoso de varios intentos de homicidios. 

El sospechoso tenia una orden de arresto activa, por violencia domestica ayer CSPD Fue a la bulevar   Centennial para arrestar al sospechoso. CSPD dice que aun no han realizado el nombre de la persona ya que la investigación sigue activa. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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