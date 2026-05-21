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Noticias Locales

Rumbo a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026

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Published 3:35 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Uno de los jugadores de los Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC estará jugando en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, conoscan a Duke Lacroix.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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