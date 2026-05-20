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Noticias Locales

Incrementan las visitas de los osos negros en Woodland Park

CPW
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Published 1:27 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KTLO)-- Las visitas de los osos an incrementado en el area de Woodland Park según los oficiales de La ciudad. Lo cual ahora esta urgiendo que los oficiales alerten a la comunidad sobre estos animalitos. Por lo tanto no deje alimentos afuera de sus viviendas, en contenedores de basura o comida de perro o gatos.

También recuerde que los alimentos de pájaros deben de estar altos y lejos de sus viviendas. También, cierra sus casas con candado y automóviles.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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