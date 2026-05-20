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Dueño de vivienda tendrá que pagarle a sus inquilinos tras amenazarlos de reportarlos a ICE

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Published 2:05 PM

Un dueño de vivienda en Colorado ahora esta siendo ordenado a pagar miles de dólares por amenazar 

A la familia que estaba rentando su casa con entregarlos a ICE. Annie Kurtz  es parte del equipo de ACLU en colorado quien acaba de demandar a el dueño de la vivienda en Aurora.

Ellos utilizaron la ley llamada el acto de protecciones para los inquilinos inmigrantes. Esta fue diseñada específicamente para proteger a familia de la discriminación y amenazas. Según la demanda, el dueño forzó a los inquilinos y al hijo de ellos a dormir en un carro durante una tormenta de invierno. Después de que el había cambiado las chapas de sus puertas. 

El dueño ahora tiene que pagar 182,000 dólares por los daños y amenazas el equipo legal quien gano la demanda dice que estos tipos de amenazas muchas de las veces no son publicadas por miedo a las consecuencias legales.

 ALCU le quiere urgir a las persona que esten lidiando con condiciones similares de comunicarse con ellos inmediatamente.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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