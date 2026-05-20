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Controversia tras los servicios de atención médica de afirmación de género para jóvenes que ofrecen los hospitales

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Published 1:52 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- La Corte Suprema de Colorado ordenó a Children's Hospital Colorado a restablecer la atención médica de afirmación de género para los menores de edad. La orden viene luego de que una gran demanda ocurriera sobre el acceso de cuidado para los niños. En enero ambos hospitales Children's Hospital Colorado y Denver Health paro de ofrecer sus servicios de atención médica de afirmación de género para los menores de edad. Ellos mencionaron que estaban siguiendo las acciones del Departamento de Salud y Servicios los cuales limitan que los hospitales presenten esos servicios. 

Esto incluye bloqueos de pubertad y terapia de hormonas. Es importante mencionar que ninguno de estos hospitales presentaba cirujias para los menores de edad. Pero después de un mes, varias semanas demandaron en la corte del distrito de Denver pidiendo que el bloque sea eliminado. Ahora Children's Hospital dice que están analizando el caso una vez más.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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