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Noticias Locales

Dos menores de edad salieron con vida de una vivienda gracias a una llamada al 911

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Published 3:56 PM

CONDADO DOUGLAS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nos vamos al condado Douglas, ya que la oficina del aguacil esta investigando un caso luego de que un hombre fuera encontrado muerto en FrankTown. Los diputados dicen que ocurrió el domingo alrededor de las 1 de la tarde, cuando una llamada llego al departamento de un menor de edad. El menor dejo que un hombre estaba asaltando a su abuela.

Cuando los diputados llegaron a la escena en weasel way en FrankTown. Ellos vieron al menor escapar por la puerta principal y los diputados vieron a un hombre armado. Los dos niños y su abuela pudieron salir de la casa y el agresor se quedo dentro de la vivienda. 

Los uniformados pidieron ayuda, pero desafortunadamente el auto que venia en camino perdió el control. Las autoridades lanzaron un drone y encontraron al hombre muerto dentro de la vivienda. Ellos ahora están investigando el caso y más detalles serán realizados en cuanto los tengan.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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