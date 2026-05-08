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Policías de Colorado Springs paran una pelea dentro del centro comercial Citadel

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Updated
today at 3:55 PM
Published 3:44 PM

Los policías de Colorado Springs tuvieron que parrar una pelea dentro del centro comercial Citadel luego de que una persona estuviera amenazando a otras. Al llegar a la escena los policías intentaron calmar la situación pero al final tuvieron que detener a varias personas tras el incidente e incluso entrevistar a otras personas. 

Los oficiales recuperaron un arma de fuego luego de que uno de los individuo habían amenazado a personas durante la pelea con esa pistola. 

CSPD aun esta investigando los evento, pero mencionan que nadie resulto herido. Una persona ahora enfrenta cargos en su contra por armas de fuego y por amenazas. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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