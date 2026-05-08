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Noticias Locales

Conductor evita a las autoridades y es detenido tras robarse un vehículo e impactar el auto de un policía

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Published 4:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)--Uniformados con el Departamento de policía de Colorado Springs dicen que el hombre quien impacto un vehículo de policía el miércoles, ahora enfrenta varias cargos en su contra. CSPD dice que todo comenzó luego de que los detectives hubieran identificado un auto robado e identificaron al dueño como Tyler Green como el conductor.

Ellos intentaron detener al conductor pero la policía dice que green intento darse a la fuga. Los detectives luego encontraron a Green estacionado en Atoka Drive, al norte de Colorado Springs, cerca de Galley y Powers.

 Los policías dicen que green impacto el auto del policía y se dio a la fuga. Después encontraron el auto robado abandonado y a green caminando cerca del auto.  Green's ha sido arrestado por robo vehicular y dos cuentas por evitar a las autoridades. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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