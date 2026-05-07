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Uniformados buscan al responsable de homicidio por un caso del 2024

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Updated
today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- La policía de Colorado Springs esta pidiendo la ayuda de la comunidad para poder identificar al sospechoso de otro caso de homicidio que ocurrió en el 2024. 

El caso, ocurrió el 31 de julio del 2024, los investigadores mencionen que Dwayne Easterling de 60 años fue robado y apuñalado al este de la bulevar Fountain. Él murió dos horas después por sus lesiones. Y su muerte fue considerada un homicidio pero dos años después, la policía aun no ha podido arrestado a nadie en conexión a su caso. Los detectives dicen que el artista del departamento pudo dibujar a la posible persona de interés. 

Si usted cree que reconoce a la persona favor de contactar a la policia de Colorado Springs al número de alto al crimen. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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