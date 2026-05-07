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Hombre convicto de asesinar a una profesora de UCCS pasará más de 200 años tras las rejas

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today at 4:05 PM
Published 3:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- El hombre convicto de asesinar a la profesora de UCCS, Haleh Abghari, ira a prisión y estará ahí por más de 200 años. Recordemos el caso paso hace casi dos años cuando el hombre Ceasar Wilson ingreso a la vivienda de Abghari's. El criminal, ingreso por la puerta de la cochera de la profesora que era una educadora de musica.

Investigadores nos cuentan que Wilson planeaba robar la vivienda pero cuando la vio ahi la apuñaló antes de también robarse su automóvil. Wilson fue arrestado por 7 meses después de que los uniformados lo hallarán en otro estado.

Él fue encontraro culpable en febrero por cargos incluyendo asesinato en el segundo grado. El juez lo sentencio a 224 años en prisión. Los documentos de la corte revelan que la sentencia extensa fue por historia criminal desde hace 30 años. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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