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Noticias Locales

Centurylink reporta robos de alambre de cobre a través de Colorado Springs

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Published 3:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- El proveedor Centurylink, que ha visto un incremento en robo de alambre de cobre los robos han impactado los servicios ya que no pueden finalizar algunos trabajos que tienen pautados. Empleados del proveedor de Internet mencionan que han reportado 78 incidentes en todo el estado de Colorado desde el 2025.

Este año, 40 casos han sido reportados y solo es en Colorado Springs. Los reportes mencionan que las personas que se roban el alambre de cobre no cortan el alambre correctamente por lo tanto han interrumpido los servicios de los residentes. 

Al momento Centurylink esta buscando una nueva táctica para evitar los robos, Implementando 

un dispositivo que pueda localizar el alambre. 

Centurylink le esta pidiendo al publico sí ve algo sospechoso como una persona alrededor de la caja de utilidades. Repórtelo a la policía inmediatamente especialmente si no tiene un uniforme o vehículo de una agencia de Internet o de utilidades. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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