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Familia crea una página de recaudaciones tras la perdida de su esposo y padre

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Published 4:09 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- El jueves, tenemos nueva información sobre el hombre quien murió en un accidente durante su horario de trabajo. Su nombre es Alex Disher y él estaba operando maquinaria pesada desde Keenesburg. Él murió en un sitio industrial al sur del aeropuerto de Colorado Springs.

Luego de que estuvo atrapado dentro de la cabina de una grúa hoy tenemos entendido que Disher tenia una esposa, Brandy y a 3 hijos. Familiares y amigos de él dicen que era un hombre que brillante, siempre estaba alegre. Alguien que hacia a las personas reír, ponía a aquellos que amaban antes que él y era un hermosa padre y esposo. La esposa de él no estaba lista para salir en cámara pero nos dijo y cito

"Alex es el amor de mi vida, my mejor amigo, todo mi mundo. Este hombre hacia lo que necesitaba para asegurarse que siempre estuviéramos sonriendo, el trabajo tan duro para que yo pudiera ser una mama, que se quede en casa, siempre estaré agradecida por él y por el amor que compartimos," dijo su esposa.

  Si usted quisiera ayudar a la familia con los costos funebres tenemos el enlace oficial.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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