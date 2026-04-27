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Video del Departamento de Policía de Colorado Springs es realizado y analizado por posible fuerza excesiva

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Published 3:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Ahora a nueva información sobre el video dramático que recibimos del Departamento de Colorado Springs sobre el tiroteo que ocurrió el 4 de abril. Después de que los policías, interumpieran lo que ellos sospechaban era una venta de drogas y mientras no le vamos a enseñar todo el video por lo gráfico que es, tenga precaución que aún puede ser difícil ver. 

Como comienza el video pueden ver cómo los oficiales están afuera de un restaurante de comida rápida.
al norte de la Bulevard, Academy. Los policías dicen que ellos reconocieron esta camioneta por otros incidentes pueden ver, como el conductor, intenta darse a la fuga, antes de que el sospechoso comience a dispararle la policía. 

Los policías dicen que fue un hombre entre los 40 años,  Benjamin Greenfield quien murió en el hospital la esa misma noche la pasajera era una mujer, quien se cree era la quien estaba comprando las drogas. Ella fue arrestada en la escena antes de que intentara darse a la fuga. 

Los uniformados pudieron recuperar, un arma de fuego, drogas, y dinero en la escena. Al momento, el caso esta bajo investigación para ver si los policías, utilizaron fuerza excesiva durante el incidente. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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