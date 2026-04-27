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Noticias Locales

Jóvenes hospitalizados tras perder el control de su vehículo e impactarse con una iglesia

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Published 3:04 PM

SECURITY WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos aprendiendo más sobre el choque que dejo a dos jóvenes en el hospital, después de que el auto de ellos se impactará contra una iglesia en Security Widefield. Los policías dice que el menor de 18 años estaba conduciendo un Subaru cuando fallo darse la vuelta y perdió control de su vehículo.

Impactando una barda y después de ahí volando hacia el sur de Norman Drive. El conductor fue trasladado al hospital inmediatamente con heridas que perjudican su vida. El otro menor de 14 años también fue hospitalizado el departamento de investigación ahora esta investigando el caso. 

Si usted conoce al alguien que vio el choque favor de contactar al Departamento de policía inmediatamente. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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