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Noticias Locales

Dos personas hospitalizadas y una perdió su vida tras tiroteo en Colorado Springs

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Published 2:58 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS,Colo. (KTLO)-- La policía, de Colorado Springs, menciona que un hombre esta tras las rejas, luego de que un tiroteo ocurriera el domingo en la mañana, dejando a dos personas hospitalizadas. Fue justo después de la madrugada del domingo, luego de que los Policías de Colorado Springs llegaran a la ubicación cerca del norte de Powers Bulevar. 

Cuando llegaron ahí, encontraron a tres víctimas, con heridas de bala. Dos de las víctimas, un hombre y un juvenil fueron trasladados al hospital local y se encuentra estable.

Mientras que el otro hombre adulto murió por sus lesiones. Al momento no tenemos información sobre el sospechoso que esta tras las rejas. Pero la investigación sigue si curso. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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