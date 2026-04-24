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Conductor de 81 años detenido por manejar del lado incorrecto en la autopista

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Published 3:43 PM

CONDADO MONTEZUMA, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un hombre en el Condado Montezuma esta tras las rejas, luego de que una parada de tráfico terminará con los uniformados tomando medidas extremas. Todo ya que el responsable iba manejando del lado incorrecto en una zona activa de construcción. Ocurrió a principios del mes, pero los oficiales del departamento de patrulla estatal realizaron los videos esta semana.

Ocurrió en la autopista 160 cerca de Cortez donde un Jeep Gladiator conducía del lado incorrecto por millas, ignorando al uniformado que lo estaba persiguiendo. Todo mientras evitaba impactar a las personas que estaban en la autopista. El policía termino empujando el Jeep fuera de la carretera antes de arrestará al conductor. 

El responsable era una persona de 81 años y fue trasladado a la cárcel y enfrenta cargos en su contra por conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol, conducir de una forma imprudente y por evitar ser arrestado. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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