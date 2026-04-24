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Academia de conducir en Colorado bajo investigación por fraude

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Published 3:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tenemos nueva información sobre una investigación que actualmente esta ocurriendo luego de que la academia de conducir en Colorado le hubiera dado un pase libre a varios conductores que en realidad no tomaron el examen de manejar.

Originalmente teníamos entendido que el numero de conductores que participaron en el fraude eran  460, pero ahora ese número ha bajado a 411. 

Todos esos conductores, recibirán una carta en el correo esta semana, demandando que los conductores tomen su examen de conducir y reciban una nueva licencia tras ser parte del caso de fraude.

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Andrea Herrera

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