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Noticias Locales

Incendio Hammer en Hanover quemó 49 acres adicionales durante la noche del miércoles

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Updated
today at 4:06 PM
Published 3:16 PM

HANOVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- El incendio Hammer, en Hanover, quemo 49 acres más durante la noche del miércoles. Este jueves, tenemos entendido que el siniestro ha quemado alrededor de 500 acres.

Sin embargo, una buena noticia de este fuego es que las evacuaciones han sido eliminadas para aquellas personas en Hanover.

Los oficiales dice que están teniendo mucha precaución con el fuego ya que varias personas viven cerca del area. Los vecinos en la zona al momento, siguen pidiendo actualización sobre el siniestro, ya que siguen preocupados sobre sus viviendas y varios por sus animales de granja.

Al momento no hay una actualización sobre si el fuego a sido contenido o no.

Pero muchos vecinos dicen que no pudieron dormir ya que ellos tuvieron que evacuar y salir con todas sus pertenencias esenciales, y mover a muchos de esos animales de granja como los caballos, gallinas y más.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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