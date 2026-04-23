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‘Buc-ee’s EPCO LLC’ compra propiedad y derechos de agua en el Condado El Paso

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Updated
today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:58 PM

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un pedazo de tierra cerca de Monument y Palmer Lake a sido comprado por un grupo que se llama 'Buc-ee's EPCO LLC,' lo que en español es Buc-ee's del Condado El Paso.  

Esta es la misma propiedad que ha sido el centro de la atención por el ultimo año, con la batalla de los residentes que viven entre la interestatal 25 y la linea del condado que no están desacuerdo con la construcción de una gasolinera en la ciudad.

Esta semana, lo que tenemos entendido es que con los nuevos dueños del Condado El Paso, la compañía Buc-ee's ahora tendrá el acceso a 

el agua en esa propiedad. Ya que anteriormente cuando estaba bajo el mandato de la cede en Texas los residentes de Palmer Lake no estaban desacuerdo con la construcción de la gasolinera. 

Por el daño al medio ambiente, el tráfico y el consumo de agua y electricidad de la zona. Al momento, el Condado El Paso tiene una página web específicamente designada al tema de Buc-ee's. 

Y dice que ellos aún no han mandado una solicitación para el desarrolló de la propiedad. Usted puede encontrar toda esa información sobre el tema de Buc-ee's aquí.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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