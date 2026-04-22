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Noticias Locales

Choque deja a 6 personas internadas, una en condición crítica

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Published 4:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- La bulevar Academy esta cerrada en ambas direcciones entre Dublin bulevar y Vickers Drive, por un choque que involucra a seis personas. 

El cierre también afecto a negocio en Academy ya que la zona en Lehman Drive también esta cerrada en ámbar direcciones al norte de Academy. 

Los uniformados al momento están pidiendo que los conductores eviten el área. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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