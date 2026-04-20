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Noticias Locales

Dos motociclistas causan un choque de 6 conductores en Powers Bulevar

MGN
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today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Este lunes, estamos aprendiendo más sobre él motociclista que esta en el hospital después de un choque de 6 vehículos que cerro la avenida Powers por casi 5 horas. Según datos de la policía, el choque ocurrió alrededor de las 5 de la noche cerca de la interestatal, Powers bulevar y la avenida Constitution. 

Según el sargento del Departamento de Policía de Colorado Springs, él nos comenta que el choque ocurrió entre dos motociclistas. Lo cual causo un efecto de domino en Powers involucrando a más vehículos. 

Uno de los motociclistas fue trasladado al hospital por sus lesiones menores. Los policías dicen que el problema fue por al alta velocidad y por moverse de un carril hacia el otro de una forma imprudente. 

El caso ahora sigue bajo investigación.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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