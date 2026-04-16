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Cambios financieros llegan para aquellos trabajadores extranjeros agrícolas

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Published 3:54 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)-- La necesidad de trabajadores agrícolas en Estados Unidos es tal que cada año decenas de miles de extranjeros ocupan puestos en granjas gracias a visas especiales.

En 2025, unos 400,000 trabajadores llegaron a Estados Unidos para laborar con esta visa según estimados de la Farm Bureau Federation. Un número que aumenta cada año.

Lee Wicker, es el Subdirector de la Asociación Agrícola de Carolina Del Norte, que representa a granjas estatales que contratan a unos 10,000 trabajadores extranjeros cada año. Los granjeros tienen que pagar unos 1,100 dólares por persona para que los trabajadores puedan llegar. Para cubrir gastos de transporte, visa y otros costos que, dicen, los penaliza.

El Gobierno de Biden impuso una cuota de 300 dólares para las peticiones de asilo. Designada para cubrir los costos de procesar las numerosas personas que llegaron por la frontera sur durante el gobierno anterior, algo que nada tiene que ver con estos trabajadores.

El Gobierno de Trump aún recauda esta cuota, pero para 2026 redujo el salario mínimo que reciben estos trabajadores. Esa cifra varía en cada estado, pero en Carolina Del Norte cambió de unos 16 dólares por hora a poco más de 11 dólares por hora. El salario mínimo general en ese estado es de 7.25 la hora.

Hay críticos que dirán que reducir el sueldo es lo que evita que estadounidenses tomen estos empleos.

Sin embargo, Wicker le dice a esos críticos que, "nada ha cambiado. El trabajo agrícola es pesado, a la intemperie y temporal. Quien quiera vivir en Estados Unidos necesita un trabajo a tiempo completo ganando lo más que se pueda. A los críticos les pregunto si prefieren que su comida venga del extranjero sin saber cómo tratan a los trabajadores o si prefieren un programa que traiga a trabajadores temporales, los trate con justicia y los ayude a mantener a sus familias, y que mantengan la agricultura fuerte y sostenible en Estados Unidos", según Wicker.

Y dice que estabiliza el mercado laboral en un sector que se ha visto afectado por las políticas inmigratorias actuales. Los trabajadores dicen que la baja de salario mínimo y la debilidad del dólar frente al peso les afectará.






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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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