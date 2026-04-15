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Mujer causa una alerta de quedarse en casa al noreste de Colorado Springs

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Published 3:39 PM

Este miércoles, estamos aprendiendo más sobre la actividad policial que estaba presente al noreste de Colorado Springs el martes. Tenemos entendido que fue por una mujer que se estaba escondiendo de los oficiales dentro de una vivienda en Hickorywood Drive.

Según los investigadores la mujer es Crystal Burke y ella tenia una orden de arresto activa por asalto en el segundo grado y por causar peligro con un arma de fuego. Pero los policías dicen que los uniformados intentaron detenerla sin embargo, ella se escondió dentro de su casa. 

 Los oficiales utilizaron unos químicos para que saliera, pero cuando no funciono ellos obtuvieron una orden de registro para la vivienda. Ellos encontraron a Burke en una sección pequeña en su casa. 

 Ella fue arrestado y sigue en la carcel del condado El Paso. Y si usted cree que el nombre Burke se escucha conocido es porque en febrero nosotros le comentamos el caso de una mujer quien disparo varias balas a un complejo de apartamento. Durante e caso nos dimos cuenta que la mujer casi impacto a una menor de 5 años que estaba dormida en su cuarto.

Aun no tenemos entendido cuales cargos adicionales ella enfrentará y los documentos de la corte aun no han sido actualizados. Pero la policía dice que el caso aun sigue bajo investigación. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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