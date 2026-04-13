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Noticias Locales

Cierran el parque estatal Dorothy por un fuego activo

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Updated
today at 1:57 PM
Published 1:48 PM

 COLORADO, (KTLO)-- El Departamento de Parques y Vida Silvestre de Colorado anuncio la clausura del lago estatal Dorothy por un siniestro en el area.

Según el Departamento de CPW, el area forestal es de alrededor de 45,000 acres, ubicado en los  Condado Las Animas. Y al momento se cree que el fuego ha quemado alrededor de 30 acres.

Telemundo Sur Colorado lo mantendrá bien informado sobre y cuando esta clausura finalice.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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