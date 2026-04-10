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Jóvenes enfrentan cargos en su contra: Lanzamiento de juegos pirotécnicos los cuales causaron daños de propiedad

KRDO
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Published 11:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Continuando con la cobertura del fuego que salió de control en Briargate. El viernes tenemos la información de los dos sospechosos de lanzar juegos pirotécnicos.

Ellos ahora se estan declarando no culpables del crimen. Michelle Torres y Xavier Resendez son los acusados de lanzar los fuegos artificiales de su vivienda en la calle Harrison el año pasado. 

 El fuego destruyo un edificio completamente lo bueno es que las cinco personas que estaban dentro del centro pudieron salir. Meses después Torres y Resendez fueron arrestados. Según los documentos del arresto Torres le mando un mensaje a alguien por las redes sociales, mencionando que ella hizo algo inaceptable y admitió que lo que hizo apropósito.

Pero aun las autoridades no están seguros si sus mensajes tiene relación con el incendio. Los dos sujetos tendrán que presentarse a su juicio en en julio del 2026.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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