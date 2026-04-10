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Noticias Locales

Investigación por la muerte de una rea del Condado El Paso

KRDO
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Published 12:03 PM

CONDADO PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- El Departamento del Alguacil del Condado Pueblo están investigando la muerte de una mujer que estaba bajo custodia de la cárcel ella ha sido identificada como Heather Ruiz de 52 años. Según el Departamento de la Oficina del Algacil ella fue encontrada en su unidad inconsciente.

Ruiz fue tratada en el local antes de ser trasladada a un hospital local donde perdió su vida. La investigación aún sigue su curso, pero al momento no se cree que la muerte fue por asesinato.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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