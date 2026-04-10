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Familia en luto tras la muerte de una menor de edad que fue lanzada de un Jeep

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Published 3:17 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Estamos aprendiendo más sobre el choque mortal que ocurrió el jueves en la tarde. El cual dejo a una menor de edad sin vida. Ocurrió en la escena a 8 millas de Walsenburg.

Según, uniformados con el Departamento de Policía Estatal, el Jeep estaba conduciendo al norte cuando fallo dar una vuelta. Pero el conductor pudo corregir el auto, sin embargo, impacto varias señales viales en el camino. 

Fue ahí, durante ese tiempo cuando una de las puertas traseras se abrió. Reportes oficiales mencionan que la menor de edad no tenia su cinturón de seguridad puesto correctamente. Ella lamentablemente fue lanzada del auto y fue declarada muerta en la escena.

El conductor y el segundo pasajero, un joven fueron internados por sus lesiones menores. Pero el caso del choque ahora esta bajo investigación. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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