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Conductor enfrenta cargos en su contra tras muerte de varias personas en la interestatal 70

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Published 12:23 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- El viernes, el conductor de Transportación de Colorado quien estuvo involucrado en el choque fatal de la interestatal 70 el cual involucro a menores de un equipo de hockey. Enfrenta cargos en su contra.

Los investigadores dice que ocurrió en enero cuando Colton Wiedman estaba manejando y perdió control por las condiciones invernales.

La camioneta invernal cruzo la barda y causo un choque de varios vehículos. La camioneta de CDOT se impacto contra un auto y el conductor de esa camioneta murió y varias otras personas, fueron lesionadas. 

Él ahora enfrenta cargos en su contra por fallo a conducir en el carril correcto y por conducir de una manera imprudente lo cual causo la muerte y lesiones de varios. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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