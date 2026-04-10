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Noticias Locales

Amenaza en un Templo Shalom en Colorado Springs

KRDO13
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Published 11:49 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Ademas de la amenaza de una alerta de bomba el jueves en la tarde en el hospital CommonSpirit, Penrose en Colorado Springs. La policía tambien tuvo que lidear con otro incidente en el Templo Shalom. El cual esta ubicado cerca del Centro de Entrenamiento Estadounidense Olímpico y paralímpico.

Un lugar donde las personas van a convivir y practicar la religión. Todo esto en medio de de los eventos -ocurriendo en el Medio Oriente. El departamento de policía de Colorado Springs dicen que la llamada era falsa pero sí causo una grande presencia policía en la zona.

 La policía dice que la llamada era de un numero anónimo y él estaba amenazando a disparar y traer una bomba. El líder del templo, Jay Sherwood, dijo que lamentablemente ellos han escuchado amenazas como estas frecuentemente. Por lo tanto ellos ahora están viendo cómo mejorar sus medios de seguridad. Ellos continuarán trabajando cerca con la policía de Colorado Springs para que todos dentro del templo se sientan seguros. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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