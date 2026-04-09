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Noticias Locales

Precios del petróleo se desplomaran esta semana

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Published 3:19 PM

NACIONAL, (KTLO)-- El anuncio del cese del fuego de dos semanas en la guerra con Irán ayudó a que los precios del petróleo se desplomaran este miércoles. Pero los expertos dicen que las bajas en gasolina, boletos aéreos e incluso los efectos en productos como frutas y verduras no llegarán tan rápido al consumidor.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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