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Muerte de un menor de edad por el virus respiratorio sincicial

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Published 3:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Los oficiales de Pueblo están confirmando una muerte de menor de edad por el virus respiratorio sincicial, o RSV por sus siglas en inglés.

Esta es la primera muerte de un menor por VRS en el Condado El Paso. El VRS tiene síntomas en relación con la nariz, garganta y sus pulmones. Es especialmente peligroso para los menores de edad y los ancianos. Por lo tanto, la agencia esta recomendando que las personas ancianas y los menores se vacunen. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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